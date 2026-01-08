Dallas Weather: Changes on the way for North Texas

The Brief Rain and storms return on Thursday, with the highest risk for thunderstorms north of I-20 and along the Red River. It will also be unseasonable warmth and muggy as highs reach the 80s, accompanied by wind gusts up to 30 mph. A cold front arrives Friday, triggering a sharp temperature drop for a significantly cooler weekend.



The warm and muggy weather will give way to much cooler temperatures in the Dallas-Fort Worth area over the next few days.

Thursday Forecast

According to the FOX 4 Weather team, rain chances return on Thursday as a disturbance moves through the Plains.

The best chance for showers and storms will be north of Interstate 20. There’s a marginal risk for severe storms for the areas northwest of DFW and along the Red River.

A southwest wind will also keep things very warm throughout the day. Expect highs to climb into the upper 70s to 80s. Wind gusts may reach as high as 25 to 30 mph.

Weekend Forecast

The next cold front swings through on Friday afternoon. Ahead of it, there are rain chances, especially southeast of DFW.

Behind this front, noticeably colder air moves in for the weekend. Expect lows in the 30s and afternoon highs in the 50s.

7-Day Forecast

A slow warm-up is expected heading into early next week.