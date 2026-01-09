No one injured in emergency landing at Addison Airport

article

The Brief A two-person aircraft made a hard landing at Addison Airport Friday morning. The plane made the emergency landing on a field north of the airport. Nobody was injured in the incident.



A two-person aircraft made an emergency landing on a field north of Addison Airport Friday morning.

What we know:

Around 10:15 a.m central time Friday morning, a Cessna C172 made a hard landing at Addison Airport.

The airplane landed on the runway and ran off of it. It came to rest on a field north of the airport.

The aircraft declared an emergency before making the landing.

Two people were on board the plane. Neither was injured in the landing.

What we don't know:

We don't know why the plane needed to declare an emergency prior to the landing.