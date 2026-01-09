1 dead after shooting in Fort Worth

article

The Brief A man is dead following a shooting near Springdale Park in Fort Worth. Police responded to reports of gunfire around 11:30 p.m. Thursday evening. No motive has been determined and the victim's name is not yet known.



A man was found dead near Springdale Park in Fort Worth last night after an apparent shooting.

What we know:

At 11:37 p.m. Thursday evening, Fort Worth Police responded to reports of gunfire on 2200 David Drive near Springdale Park.

Police found a Mercedes-Benz car with several bullet holes with a man inside suffering multiple gunshot wounds.

The man was pronounced deceased at the scene.

What we don't know:

We do not know the victim's name or the reason for the shooting.

"Preliminary details are very limited at this time. Homicide detectives are actively investigating, and further information will be shared once we receive updates," the Fort Worth Police Department said in a statement.