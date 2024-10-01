Fort Worth students paint positive messages on park wall

The Brief Eastern Hills High School art students painted the walls around Oakland Lake Park in east Fort Worth. Their assignment was to paint something positive. It's an affirmative art installation. The city of Fort Worth paid for the paint with money that was set aside for graffiti abatement.



A new wall of positivity adorns Oakland Lake Park in East Fort Worth.

The crafty collab between Eastern Hills High School and the city of Fort Worth celebrates positive messages, bright colors, and talented young artists.

"My message was to hold your truth, which is to be true to yourself," said Hannah Perez, an Eastern Hills HS junior.

"I wanted to show diversity, different cultures, and people," added Karla Zavala, a senior.

Raelyn Walker is celebrating the beauty of natural hair.

"It’s about staying positive, especially as a black woman and as you get older for the little kids and little girls who don’t like their natural hair," the high school junior said.

Image 1 of 10 ▼

Davion English is a future engineer who jumped at the chance to add to his resume.

"For me, when it comes to art, you have to be able to design the robot you’re trying to make to become an engineer," he said. "It all comes together in one."

Eastern Hills art instructor La Gena Blue has been the guiding force behind the project.

Featured article

"I just kind of told the kids we were doing affirmation art, and I told them to mix affirmations with some of their freestyle drawings," she said. "To see the students so involved, and they’re so involved because it’s personal. It’s theirs."

A city graffiti abatement initiative paid for the paint for the project.