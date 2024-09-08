Fort Worth driver runs from scene of deadly crash

article

Fort Worth police are investigating a deadly crash on Jacksboro Highway on Saturday night.

Police were called to the accident on the highway near River Oaks Boulevard just before 9:30 p.m.

Investigators found two cars had crashed, and one person was ejected from their vehicle.

The driver of the other car ran from the scene of the crash.

The person who was ejected was taken to the hospital where they died.

The Tarrant County Medical Examiner has not identified the victim at this time.

Fort Worth police have not announced any arrests.

The Fort Worth Police Department Traffic Investigation Unit is investigating the crash.