Fort Worth officer hurt, burglary suspect arrested after early morning chase

A Fort Worth police officer was hurt early Thursday morning while trying to stop a police chase.

The Fort Worth Police Department said its officers joined that chase that started in Crowley just after 1 a.m.

The suspect in a black Chevrolet pickup truck was wanted for the burglary of a building in Crowley.

The chase made its way up the South Freeway and through Fort Worth.

Fort Worth officers used spike strips to try to stop the suspect, but he kept driving on damaged tires.

The chase finally ended when the suspect crashed in the 3200 block of Hanger Avenue, in southeast Fort Worth. Police said he tried to get away on foot but didn’t get very far.

The suspect, whose name has not yet been released, was taken into custody, and then taken to the hospital for minor injuries because of the crash.

A Fort Worth officer was also hurt while trying to deploy the spike strips.

He went to the hospital for treatment and will be okay.