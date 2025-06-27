Lt. Gov. Patrick calls for resignation of Tarrant County GOP Chair over social media poll

The Brief The Tarrant County Republican Party Chair, Bo French, is facing calls for his removal after posting a poll on social media asking "Who is a bigger threat to America?" with options "Jews" and "Muslims." Lt. Gov. Dan Patrick called for French's resignation over the poll, saying antisemitism and bigotry "have no place in Texas." French defended the poll, stating to FOX 4 that "there is no greater threat than Islamic radicals."



Texas' Lt. Gov. Dan Patrick is calling for Tarrant County Republican Party Chair Bo French to be removed over a poll posted to his social media account.

French defended his stance in a statement to FOX 4, calling Islam an "ideology that wants to conquer us," but later deleted the post and apologized.

Tarrant County Republican Party chair shares poll

The backstory:

On Wednesday morning, Tarrant County Republican Party chair Bo French posted a poll to his X account.

The poll asked "Who is a bigger threat to America?" with the options being "Jews" and "Muslims."

The poll on French's page was still up as of Friday morning, but was later removed, with French saying he regrets the post.

Dan Patrick calls for French's resignation

What they're saying:

Patrick posted to X Friday evening calling for French's resignation:

"Bo French’s words do not reflect my values nor the values of the Republican Party. Antisemitism and religious bigotry have no place in Texas. I am calling for the immediate resignation and replacement of @BoFrenchTX as @tarrantgop Chairman."

The Texas chapter of the Council on American-Islamic Relations called the poll "Antisemitic" and "Islamophobic."

The group called for French to remove the poll and issue an apology.

"A poll asking Americans to choose whether Jews or Muslims are the 'bigger threat' is not only offensive—it’s dangerous. It fuels suspicion and division during a time when both Jewish and Muslim communities are facing heightened threats across the country. We categorically reject this hate and fearmongering and call on elected leaders to cease normalizing bigotry. Islamophobia and antisemitism will always be interconnected forms of hatred. They spring from the same well of ignorance, scapegoating and fear," said CAIR-Texas Board Member John Floyd.

Bo French defends poll

The other side:

Upon request from FOX 4, French released the following statement:

"In American, there is no greater threat than islamic radicals. Like a lot of Americans, I am troubled by the growing influence they have, especially since Biden let 20 million illegal aliens into our country in just four years. How many of them were jihadists? We won’t know until it is too late. So while it is valid to discuss the level of US funding in and around Israel, the voices recently spouting every increasing antisemitism need to wake up and look at the real threat. While I appreciate CAIR denouncing me, America won’t rest until we rid our communities of an ideology that wants to conquer us."

Later Friday evening, French posted the following statement to X:

"Earlier this week I posted a poll following the election of an Islamic communist while I am also working to expose the radical islamists in Tarrant County. Some people clearly misunderstood the intent. The poll has been deleted. I regret posting it. Let me be clear: antisemitism has no place in the Republican Party, and if you disagree with me, get out. We respect the free exercise of religion and we welcome anyone of good faith who shares our conservative values and respects the Constitution."

He then posted a direct response to Patrick, saying he has no plans to resign.

"I respect the lieutenant governor and the good work he’s doing. I strongly disagree with his assessment of this situation. I have always strongly supported Israel and I’m not resigning. I’m focused on continuing to make Tarrant County even more Republican."