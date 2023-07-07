Fort Worth Police have arrested two people in connection to the shooting that killed 3 people and injured 8 others in Fort Worth's Como neighborhood on Monday night.

20-year-old Christopher Redic and 19-year-old Brandon Williams were both arrested and charged with murder, according to online records.

Three people died, including 22-year-old Cynthia Santos, 18-year-old Paul Willis, and 18-year-old Gabriella Navarrete, after shooters opened fire on a crowd of hundreds on Horne Street late Monday night.

Eight others were injured, including Daron Rutherford. He told FOX 4 he was shot while trying to shield his daughter from the gunfire.

The shooting happened less than two hours after the end of ComoFest, an annual Fourth of July celebration in the neighborhood. Community leaders say the shooting and gathering were not connected to the festival.

On Thursday, Chief Neil Noakes said tips from the community have been hard to come by.

"What we need is community support in this. We need people to come forward," he said. "Let us know about the people involved, why it happened, and where we can find the people we need to talk to."

There is no word from police on if there are more suspects in the case.

Police are expected to hold a news conference at 4 p.m.

You can stream it live on this page at FOX4News.com and the FOX LOCAL app.