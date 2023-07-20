Suspects in Fort Worth Como shooting admitted to firing guns, affidavit says

Two men charged in a deadly mass shooting in Fort Worth admitted to firing guns, according to an arrest warrant affidavit.

Christopher Redic Jr., 20, and Brandon Williams, 19, are facing murder charges.

Three people died and eight others were wounded when gunfire erupted at a gathering on July 3 in Fort Worth's Como neighborhood.

The affidavit said Williams admitted to firing first after he had an argument with a man who he said threatened to kill him in the past.

Williams said he didn't intend to hit any of the victims.

Redic told police after he heard gunshots, he fired six shots, aiming above the crowd.

Police believe the shooting was gang-related.