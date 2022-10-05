Fort Worth city manager reprimanded after trip with billionaire couple

article

Fort Worth’s city manager has been cut off from a portion of his duties after vacationing in Colorado with a billionaire and his wife.

According to a news release, city manager David Cooke’s private trip to Aspen over Labor Day weekend with billionaire couple Ed and Sasha Bass could be seen as a conflict of interest.

Panther Island's popular ice skating attraction won't open this winter

The Fort Worth City Council and Mayor Mattie Parker reprimanded him and asked him to recuse himself from all city business tied to Sundance Square and the Downtown Public Improvement District, which the Bass family owns.

"Public trust is critical for us to serve effectively and impartially, and recent events have caused that trust to come into question," the release states. "Public officials, including City Manager Cooke, have personal friendships outside of work, but when those personal relationships also involve individuals that have official business with the city, heightened discretion must be exercised. Public perception matters, and we must go the extra mile to reassure residents and taxpayers, removing even the appearance of a gray area."

Fort Worth ISD to add GPS trackers to busses after multiple kids dropped off in wrong neighborhoods

City attorney Leann Guzman will now have the final word when the city makes decisions related to the Bass family.

Cooke has been Fort Worth’s city manager since 2014.