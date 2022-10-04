Panther Island's popular ice skating attraction won't open this winter

Panther Island Ice outdoor skating rink in Fort Worth will not be open this winter.

In a news release on Tuesday the Tarrant Water District announced it will not host the 4,000 square foot skating rink at the Coyote Drive-In this season.

"For the last nine years, we were able to bring a beautiful winter wonderland dream to Fort Worth, and it was a great run," said Dan Buhman, TRWD general manager. "The concept proved to be so successful and grew in such popularity that it is now being picked up by the private sector. We’re glad to have provided the Fort Worth community with a great family-friendly destination that will continue to be available through other venues in Tarrant County."

Panther Island Ice launched in 2013 and has seen more than 350,000 skaters over that time.

The Panther Island Ice website posted a thank you to the skaters throughout the years.

The Tarrant Water District only said the event is on pause, so there is a possibility it could return in the future.