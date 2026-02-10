Fort Worth city leaders consider their own pay raise
FORT WORTH, Texas - Residents in Fort Worth may soon decide whether some city leaders deserve a pay raise.
What we know:
The salaries for the mayor and city council members are up for debate.
Back in 2022, Fort Worth voters didn’t approve a pay bump. It was rejected in 2016, too.
By the numbers:
Currently, Fort Worth’s mayor earns $29,000 per year. A new proposal would increase it to $60,000.
Council members make $25,000 annually, and that would double to $50,000.
By comparison, the Dallas mayor earns $80,000 per year, and city council members earn $60,000.
What's next:
The Fort Worth City Council is expected to discuss and vote on the pay raise proposal during Tuesday night’s meeting.
If approved, voters will get a say either during a special election or during the November election.
Council members could also put a nearly $850 million bond proposal on the May ballot. The majority of those funds would go towards street and infrastructure improvements.
The Source: The information in this story comes from the Fort Worth City Council agenda and past news coverage.