Fort Worth city leaders consider their own pay raise

By
Published  February 10, 2026 1:54pm CST
Fort Worth City Council
The Fort Worth mayor and city council members could ask for a pay raise that doubles their annual salary. But the proposal would need voter approval.

The Brief

    • Fort Worth leaders are considering a plan to more than double their annual salaries.
    • Similar pay raises for the mayor and city council were rejected by voters in 2016 and 2022.
    • The proposed increase would still be lower than the salaries for the mayor and council members in Dallas.

FORT WORTH, Texas - Residents in Fort Worth may soon decide whether some city leaders deserve a pay raise.

What we know:

The salaries for the mayor and city council members are up for debate.

Back in 2022, Fort Worth voters didn’t approve a pay bump. It was rejected in 2016, too.

By the numbers:

Currently, Fort Worth’s mayor earns $29,000 per year. A new proposal would increase it to $60,000.

Council members make $25,000 annually, and that would double to $50,000.

By comparison, the Dallas mayor earns $80,000 per year, and city council members earn $60,000.

What's next:

The Fort Worth City Council is expected to discuss and vote on the pay raise proposal during Tuesday night’s meeting.

If approved, voters will get a say either during a special election or during the November election.

Council members could also put a nearly $850 million bond proposal on the May ballot. The majority of those funds would go towards street and infrastructure improvements.

The Source: The information in this story comes from the Fort Worth City Council agenda and past news coverage.

