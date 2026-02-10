Fort Worth city leaders consider their own pay raise

The Brief Fort Worth leaders are considering a plan to more than double their annual salaries. Similar pay raises for the mayor and city council were rejected by voters in 2016 and 2022. The proposed increase would still be lower than the salaries for the mayor and council members in Dallas.



Residents in Fort Worth may soon decide whether some city leaders deserve a pay raise.

What we know:

The salaries for the mayor and city council members are up for debate.

Back in 2022, Fort Worth voters didn’t approve a pay bump. It was rejected in 2016, too.

By the numbers:

Currently, Fort Worth’s mayor earns $29,000 per year. A new proposal would increase it to $60,000.

Council members make $25,000 annually, and that would double to $50,000.

By comparison, the Dallas mayor earns $80,000 per year, and city council members earn $60,000.

What's next:

The Fort Worth City Council is expected to discuss and vote on the pay raise proposal during Tuesday night’s meeting.

If approved, voters will get a say either during a special election or during the November election.

Council members could also put a nearly $850 million bond proposal on the May ballot. The majority of those funds would go towards street and infrastructure improvements.