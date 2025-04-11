Fort Worth city council candidates get into scuffle at forum

The Brief A Fort Worth City Council forum got physical on Thursday night. Councilman Chris Nettles and his opponent, Payton Jackson, had to be separated. Both Nettles and Jackson have filed police reports.



A debate between two candidates for Fort Worth City Council got physical on Thursday night.

District 8 Incumbent Chris Nettles and his opponent, Payton Jackson, had to be physically separated during the interaction.

Fort Worth City Council forum gets heated

What we know:

Both candidates were at a forum at the event held in the gym of the Bethlehem Center.

A viewer shared video of the incident with FOX 4.

During a response, Jackson places something in front of Nettles.

Jackson says it is a lawsuit she's filed against him and her landlord.

Nettles then stands up and Jackson approaches him. Nettles jerks his arm away from Jackson.

Police and organizers stepped between the two candidates.

Both Nettles and Jackson say they have both filed police reports on the matter.

What they're saying:

"He stands up, starts antagonizing me as you can see on the video I walk up to his table. My hands are behind my back. He pushes me and I retaliate. I would never put my hands on anyone, let alone a public official," said Jackson.

"These debates, these forums, they get heated, but I never touched him initially, he touched me first," Jackson continued. "If I’m in your personal space and you really feel in danger back up, back up. I would never put my hands on anybody not initially."

"I think I acted appropriately by standing up," said Nettles. "As she approached me, then I stand up and to protect myself and make sure she doesn’t do anything while I’m sitting down."

"I think it's good to have a good debate, a good conversation, but violence is not the answer," he continued.

Business owner Arthur McCoy is another Nettles challenger in the race who participated in the same forum.

"Let’s pay attention to District 8 as a whole. Let’s pay attention to District 9about the homeless. Let’s pay attention to District 8 about the infrastructure and not make a spectacle of this," McCoy said.

What's next:

Both Nettles and Jackson have another community forum scheduled for Monday.

Fort Worth City Council elections will be held on May 3.