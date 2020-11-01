Fort Worth church tolls bell in memory of 230,000 Americans lost to COVID-19

article

The death toll from COVID-19 in the United States has now surpassed 230,000 people.

The bells tolled at St. Stephen Presbyterian Church in Fort Worth for one hour Sunday in memory of the lives lost.

Some people gathered to watch in a socially distanced manner.

Church leaders said it was part of recognizing All Saints Day.

“[It] felt like it was important on this day which is a day we remember those, the faithful who have entered the kingdom before us, that we recognize them as well and just do it in the context of the resurrection, which is where our hope always lies,” said Reverend Fritz Ritsch.

The bells are tolled at every memorial service held at St. Stephen.