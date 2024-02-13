Fort Worth police find 'chop shop' with stolen cars, equipment, mechanical bull and more

Fort Worth police detectives found thousands of dollars in stolen materials at what they are calling a "chop shop" last week.

Police say the investigation started on Jan. 28, when officers were told by a resident that they saw a man jumping a fence to a neighbor's house.

Investigators believed the man was running from a separate, unidentified incident and apprehended him.

The man's brother was also arrested blocks away. The siblings were charges for outstanding traffic ticket warrants.

Both were released after seeing a judge.

Police found the brothers had been driving a stolen vehicle with copper wire that AT&T had reported stolen inside.

Officers acquired a search warrant for the suspects' home on NW 28th St. to look for more stolen material.

On the evening of Feb. 6, detectives executed the warrant and the suspects were not at home.

Fort Worth Metal Theft and Property Crimes Units found what they called a "chop shop" while serving the warrant. They found "numerous" vehicles at the property, along with two cargo trailers full of stolen tools and construction equipment, new rims and tires, a car hauler, a mechanical bull and other property believed to be worth thousands of dollars.

15 stolen cars, trucks, motorcycles and ATVs at the location were identified, but several of the vehicles had the Vehicle Identification Numbers removed and are believed to be stolen.

So far, the stolen vehicles have been linked to Roanoke, Carrollton, Fort Worth, Tarrant County College and states as far away as Mississippi.

Fort Worth police say the investigation is active and that the suspects are at large.