Fort Worth child hurt in drive-by shooting

A child was injured in a drive-by shooting Monday night in Fort Worth.

The shooter fired several times into a home near Highway 287 and Rosedale Street around 8 p.m.

A boy inside the house was hit in the leg. He’s expected to be okay.

Police have not said how old he is.

No one has been arrested and police have not yet released any descriptions of the suspect or the suspect’s vehicle.