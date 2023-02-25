Fort Worth carjacking suspect pulled gun on mother in front of her children

Fort Worth police are working to find a man who carjacked a woman in front of her children and led police on a chase.

Investigators say on Feb. 10 the suspect spotted the female victim unloading her child from the car in an apartment complex and pulled a gun.

One child was still in the back seat of the car and the mother pleaded with the man to let her take the child before he left with the car.

READ MORE: Dallas police looking for driver who hit and killed 50-year-old woman

The man agreed, but took off in the vehicle.

After a few minutes, police were able to find the car and started a chase.

The suspect was able to get away and video shows the man ditching the vehicle in an apartment complex in Haltom City.

Video from the complex gets a pretty good look at the man, who police describe as average height and build, possibly in their 30s.

Fort Worth police are asking for help identify the man.