Dallas police looking for driver who hit and killed 50-year-old woman

Dallas police are asking for the public's help to find a driver who hit and killed a 50-year-old woman.

"We just don't know, you know what I mean? We don't know," said Rodney Walker, the son of the victim, Lajuanda Graves.

Walker has felt a rush of emotions this week.

Saturday, he and his younger sister, Raven, are left confused.

"We don't know who, but know where," said Graves.

Lajuanda Graves

Dallas police say their mother, 50-year-old Lajuanda Graves, was hit and killed by a vehicle around 8:30 p.m. Monday evening at the intersection of Budtime Lane and North Masters in the Pleasant Grove neighborhood of Dallas.

The driver didn't stop.

READ MORE: Man shot and killed inside Dallas GameStop, 1 suspect still at large

Rodney Walker said he spoke to his mother just hours earlier about planning her grandson's 5th birthday.

The next call Walker learned his mother was headed to the hospital, but by the time he arrived, doctors told Walker his mother didn't make it.

"It's senseless, you know what I mean? I don't know," he said.

"I am still processing everything," said Raven Walker.

Walker said his mother lived nearby and would often walk to grab ice.

Dallas police responded to the Pleasant Grove intersection and found Graves in the center median Monday evening.

Investigators believe Graves was likely crossing the southbound lanes when she was struck.

The Walker siblings say the detective told them right now information is limited.

So they are begging for answers.

Investigators are searching for clear video for a vehicle description or any possible witnesses.

"Please, she was a mother and a grandmother. What if it was your mom or grandma?" said Rodney Walker.

Graves leaves behind four children and three grandchildren.

Raven now says she is trying to figure out how to break the news to her son, Jaxon.

"Their bond was amazing. She lit up so much every time she saw him. They both did," she said.

Dallas Police are asking anyone with information to call them at 214-671-0018.