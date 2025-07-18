Stolen car crash kills 4, injures 12+ on Fort Worth bus

article

The Brief Four people were killed and over a dozen injured when a bus from Fort Worth to Mexico collided with a stolen car in San Antonio. Four suspects from the stolen Chevrolet Camaro fled the scene on foot, with one armed with an AK-style rifle. Authorities have not yet released details on the victims' hometowns.



Four people were killed and more than a dozen injured Thursday afternoon when a bus traveling from Fort Worth to Mexico collided with a stolen car on I-35 in San Antonio.

What we know:

A stolen Chevrolet Camaro was speeding in the southbound lanes when it crashed into a small bus that was towing a trailer on I-35 in San Antonio. The impact caused the bus to strike a concrete barrier.

San Antonio police said four people died and more than a dozen others were injured. The victims' ages ranged from children to senior citizens.

Image 1 of 3 ▼ San Antonio Crash

Crash Suspects Flee

San Antonio Police Chief William McManus said four occupants of the Camaro fled the scene on foot. One of the individuals was armed with an AK-style rifle. Officers searched the area but did not locate the suspects.

What you can do:

The Fort Worth-based bus company, Transportes Guerra, is asking anyone who believes a relative may have been on the bus to contact them at 830-319-5168.

What we don't know:

Authorities have not yet released details on whether the victims were from North Texas. The investigation is ongoing.