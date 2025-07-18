Stolen car crash kills 4, injures 12+ on Fort Worth bus
Four people were killed and more than a dozen injured Thursday afternoon when a bus traveling from Fort Worth to Mexico collided with a stolen car on I-35 in San Antonio.
What we know:
A stolen Chevrolet Camaro was speeding in the southbound lanes when it crashed into a small bus that was towing a trailer on I-35 in San Antonio. The impact caused the bus to strike a concrete barrier.
San Antonio police said four people died and more than a dozen others were injured. The victims' ages ranged from children to senior citizens.
San Antonio Crash
Crash Suspects Flee
San Antonio Police Chief William McManus said four occupants of the Camaro fled the scene on foot. One of the individuals was armed with an AK-style rifle. Officers searched the area but did not locate the suspects.
What you can do:
The Fort Worth-based bus company, Transportes Guerra, is asking anyone who believes a relative may have been on the bus to contact them at 830-319-5168.
What we don't know:
Authorities have not yet released details on whether the victims were from North Texas. The investigation is ongoing.
The Source: Information in this article comes from San Antonio Police Chief William McManus' X account.