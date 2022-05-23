Fort Worth burglary suspect arrested after seeking treatment at hospital

article

A suspected burglar may have been caught in Fort Worth after he showed up at a hospital looking for treatment.

Police responded to a shooting call at a home in east Fort Worth around 1 a.m. Monday. The homeowner said he shot a man who tried to force his way into the house.

The burglar ran away. Later, a man showed up at JPS Hospital with gunshot wounds.

Detectives are now investigating but believe the wounded man is the burglar.