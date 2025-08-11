Fort Worth bar robbery turns deadly; suspect arrested

The Brief A man has been charged with capital murder after a fatal shooting inside a Fort Worth bar. Police say 40-year-old Dain Graham entered the Yellow Rose Saloon with a rifle and shot a customer who tried to stop him from robbing the bar. Graham was arrested and is currently being held on a $750,000 bond.



A man accused of killing another man in a Fort Worth bar has been charged with capital murder.

What we know:

Police said 40-year-old Dain Graham entered the back of the Yellow Rose Saloon on Cherry Lane carrying a duffle bag with a rifle inside.

He allegedly went behind the bar and demanded money from the bartender.

When a customer picked up a bar stool to try to stop the robbery, police said Graham shot the customer.

The victim, Anthony Aguirre, was taken to the hospital, where he died from his injuries.

Graham ran off but was later located and taken into custody.

He’s currently being held at the Tarrant County Corrections Center with a $750,000 bond.

Dig deeper:

According to an arrest warrant affidavit, detectives used witness descriptions and security video to identify Graham.

"Reliable details from witnesses on the scene, everything worked out in order to apprehend the suspect as soon as possible," said Daniel Degura, a spokesperson for the Fort Worth Police Department.

Although Graham denied being involved in the homicide, police said they found evidence in a backpack he was carrying that linked him to the crime.

Public records indicate Graham has a long criminal history that includes arrests for burglary, drug possession, unlawfully carrying a weapon by a convicted felon, and resisting arrest.

Police said at the time of the murder, Graham was out of jail on bond for the unauthorized use of a motor vehicle.