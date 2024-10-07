Fort Worth bar fight leads to shooting, police chase, and crash

article

The Brief: Multiple altercations at a Fort Worth bar escalated into a shooting, car chase, and crash Sunday night, police said. One group shot at another group, causing them to crash into another vehicle, then fled the scene. The driver of the vehicle involved in the pursuit was arrested and there were no serious injuries.



A bar altercation in Fort Worth escalated into a shooting, car chase, and crash late Sunday night, according to Fort Worth police.

Two large groups began arguing at a club near the 2500 block of N.E. 30th Street around 11 p.m. After this first altercation, one group was asked to leave but returned shortly after, leading to another confrontation.

Both groups left the club and got into vehicles. One group, in a Dodge Charger, opened fire on the other group, who were in an SUV. The SUV then crashed into a pickup truck.

Image 1 of 2 ▼ FW shooting crash shots fired at vehicle (Terry Van Sickle, FOX 4)

The group in the Charger fled, prompting a police pursuit. The Charger lost control near the 3100 block of North Freeway service road and struck an electric pole.

The driver was arrested and taken to a nearby hospital with non-life-threatening injuries. Others involved in the altercation were treated by medical personnel at the scene and later released.

FW shooting crash vehicle - Terry Van Sickle, FOX 4

Gun violence and other detectives are investigating the incident.