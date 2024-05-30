Fort Worth juvenile killed while attempting to rob someone, police say

article

Police say a Fort Worth juvenile is dead after he was shot while trying to rob someone.

Fort Worth officers were called to Saint Martin Road shortly before 9 p.m. on Wednesday for a shooting.

When police arrived, they saw a juvenile male on the ground who had been shot in the torso. He later died at the hospital.

Investigators say the juvenile pulled a gun on a man and tried to rob him. There was a struggle and the gun went off, hitting the juvenile at least once in the upper body, according to police.

The robbery victim has cooperated with police.

No arrests have been made at this time.

The name and age of the juvenile have not been released at this time.



