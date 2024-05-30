Expand / Collapse search
River Flood Warning
is in effect, Anderson County, Anderson County
16
River Flood Warning
until TUE 1:31 AM CDT, Navarro County, Henderson County
Severe Thunderstorm Warning
from THU 4:14 PM CDT until THU 5:15 PM CDT, Navarro County, Freestone County
Flash Flood Warning
from THU 4:01 PM CDT until THU 7:00 PM CDT, Bosque County, Hill County, Navarro County
Flash Flood Warning
until THU 6:00 PM CDT, Johnson County, Ellis County
Flash Flood Warning
until THU 6:30 PM CDT, Somervell County, Johnson County, Ellis County, Bosque County, Hill County
Flash Flood Warning
until THU 5:30 PM CDT, Hood County, Johnson County
River Flood Warning
until FRI 5:05 AM CDT, Dallas County
Flash Flood Warning
from THU 3:43 PM CDT until THU 6:15 PM CDT, Dallas County, Kaufman County, Ellis County
Flash Flood Warning
from THU 2:06 PM CDT until THU 4:30 PM CDT, Tarrant County
River Flood Warning
from FRI 1:21 AM CDT until SAT 4:20 PM CDT, Hunt County, Rockwall County
River Flood Warning
from FRI 5:26 AM CDT until SAT 3:28 PM CDT, Hunt County
Flash Flood Warning
until THU 4:30 PM CDT, Denton County, Denton County, Collin County, Collin County, Tarrant County, Dallas County, Dallas County
River Flood Warning
from THU 5:00 PM CDT until SAT 2:30 AM CDT, Denton County
River Flood Warning
until MON 10:20 AM CDT, Red River County
Severe Thunderstorm Watch
from THU 2:49 PM CDT until THU 9:00 PM CDT, Rains County, Kaufman County, Van Zandt County, Erath County, Hood County, Somervell County, Johnson County, Ellis County, Comanche County, Hamilton County, Bosque County, Hill County, Navarro County, Freestone County, Henderson County, Anderson County

Fort Worth juvenile killed while attempting to rob someone, police say

By
Published  May 30, 2024 12:23pm CDT
Fort Worth
FOX 4
article

FORT WORTH, Texas - Police say a Fort Worth juvenile is dead after he was shot while trying to rob someone.

Fort Worth officers were called to Saint Martin Road shortly before 9 p.m. on Wednesday for a shooting.

When police arrived, they saw a juvenile male on the ground who had been shot in the torso. He later died at the hospital.

Investigators say the juvenile pulled a gun on a man and tried to rob him. There was a struggle and the gun went off, hitting the juvenile at least once in the upper body, according to police.

The robbery victim has cooperated with police.

READ MORE: Military vet working on Memorial Day stabbed during gas station robbery in Denton

No arrests have been made at this time.

The name and age of the juvenile have not been released at this time.


 