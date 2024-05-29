Military vet working on Memorial Day stabbed during gas station robbery in Denton

article

Three men were arrested after a military veteran working at a Denton gas station on Memorial Day was stabbed during a robbery.

Police say two robbers wearing masks stole cash, vape products and a case of beer from the store on Teasley Lane.

The 62-year-old clerk was stabbed several times in the stomach. He was taken to the hospital and is expected to recover.

On Wednesday, Denton police arrested Edgar Cuevas, Ryan Alvarez and Julian Bustillos, all 20 years old, in connection with the robbery.

Police say Bustillos and Alvarez were the robbers while Cuevas was the getaway driver. They say Bustillo was the one who repeatedly stabbed the clerk.

The three men are being held in the Denton County jail. No bond has been set.