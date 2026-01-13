Fort Worth teen arrested in arson case linked to extremist organization

The Brief The teen suspect in last week's arson cases is now being linked to an extremist organization. 17-year-old Evan Banda is now linked to threatening social media videos against Crowley Middle School that circulated last week. Fort Worth PD says Banda acted in support of extremist ideologies.



A man charged in several arson incidents in Fort Worth has been linked to threatening social media videos towards Crowley Middle School.

Evan Banda

Additional charges

What we know:

17-year-old Evan Banda was arrested on Jan. 8 and charged with multiple counts of arson.

He is now being charged with more after being linked to an extremist hate organization.

The Fort Worth Police Department has determined Banda is responsible for several threatening videos that circulated on social media last week.

In one of the videos, a figure in a hockey mask is seen delivering explicit threats, including threats of mass violence and indiscriminate killing.

Footage of Crowley Middle School is seen in another video.

Fort Worth PD and the Fort Worth Arson Unit determined the threatening videos were linked to multiple arson cases on the south side of Fort Worth.

This led to Banda’s arrest, and through further investigation revealed Banda acted in support of extremist ideologies.

Multiple arson incidents

These new links are on top of the multiple counts of arson, terroristic threat and terrorism charges, and possession of child pornography he's already been charged with.

Police say Banda is responsible for five car fires between Christmas Day and New Year's Eve in 2025.

The bond for Banda is set at $1.9m. He is set to be tried as an adult even though he is 17.