Police seek suspects in armed robbery at Fort Worth smoke shop

Fort Worth police are asking for the public's help to identify two suspects in an armed robbery of a smoke shop.

Police released video of the robbery, which happened at about 9:30 p.m. on March 4, at the Smoke Shop located in the 9000 block of Randol Mills Road.

The video shows one of the suspects, who was armed with a handgun, ordering an employee onto the floor while the other suspect went behind the register and loaded cash into a bag.

While that was happening, a customer walked into the store, unaware of what was going on.

At gunpoint, he was ordered to empty his pockets and get on the ground next to the employee.

After about 10 minutes of stealing cash, cigarettes, and other items, the two robbers drove away in the customer's vehicle.

That vehicle was later found in Dallas, but the suspects had already left.

Anyone with information is asked to call Det. Neal at 817-392-4380. Tipsters can remain anonymous by calling Crime Stoppers of Tarrant County at (817) 469-8477.