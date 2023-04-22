Fort Worth police fire officer for 'untruthfulness' in violating department policies

Fort Worth police fired an officer for violating multiple department policies related to "several incidents of untruthfulness."

They said officer Cody Atkinson lied about his whereabouts when he didn't show up to a domestic violence call back in October 2022.

Then, in January, an officer found seized property in his patrol car.

He claimed he forgot to take the items to the department's property room after it was seized the night before, police said, but it was found that the items were seized a week before that.

He was then put on restrictive duty.

A couple of weeks later, police said he didn't show up for work on time and lied about being in court.

After an internal affairs investigation, it was found that Atkinson violated multiple of the police department’s policies.

Atkinson had been with Fort Worth PD for six years.