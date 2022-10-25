Fort Worth activist still hoping to find person who killed his brother one year ago

A prominent North Texas activist is not giving up in his search for answers about who killed his brother exactly one year ago.

Cory Session’s brother, Kevin Kennard, was found murdered in Fort Worth. Still, no one has been arrested or charged.

Session is now offering a $5,000 reward to help solve the case.

"They need someone to come forward and say who it was," he said. "There were several witnesses, but no one is saying anything."

It happened around 9 p.m. on Oct. 25, 2021.

Kennard was a passenger in a vehicle leaving a residential area in the 1300 block of Savage Drive in Fort Worth when he was shot and killed.

Session says his brother is not believed to have been the intended target. He believes he was trying to diffuse an altercation earlier that day that involved someone he knew.

"Wrong place. Wrong time. He was not involved in any type of activity or interfering. Someone after someone else, but one bullet ended his life almost instantly," he said. "His nickname was KP, and I always tell people I think it stood for ‘keeping the peace’ because he always stood for the peace between people. Telling them go to your corners, time out, let’s talk about this. That’s how he was his entire life."

Session points out that his brother lobbied beside him during then-Governor Rick Perry’s tenure as their family fought to clear the name of another sibling, Timothy Cole. He died in prison while serving time for a sexual assault, which DNA evidence later proved he did not commit. He was posthumously pardoned in 2010.

Session says Kennard worked with him on subsequent wrongful conviction cases.

"Worked on many cases and solved those," he said. "But I feel like I can’t even solve his own case."

Regarding the $5,000 reward, Fort Worth police say, "We had no issues with him doing that with the hope that it might initiate a response from someone with information. The investigation is ongoing."

"I put up my own money. I didn’t call Crime Stoppers. I didn’t call anybody," Sessions said. "I just said, ‘I’ll give you $5,000 if it leads to the arrest and conviction of the person responsible for my brother’s murder."

Anyone with information is urged to contact the Fort Worth Police Dept.