Downtown Fort Worth businesses celebrate reopening of roads after hotel explosion

Businesses in downtown Fort Worth celebrated the reopening of 8th Street six months after the explosion at the Sandman Signature Hotel earlier this year.

The blast injured 21 people and shut down streets around the hotel.

Even after six months, the cause of the explosion is still unclear.

Businesses affected by the explosion and its aftermath held an "Unblocking Party" on Thursday to celebrate 8th Street reopening.

"We are so excited to have our street back. You have no idea what this does for us," said Tim Ballard with Cowtown Segway Adventures. "Without having the walk by traffic, it’s been a struggle."

Jazmin Gutierrez worked as Fort Worth's liaison who helped the business owners through the city's grant application process.

"Shortly after the explosion happened, city leadership came together and said what can we do to support these impacted businesses," said Gutierrez. "I personally enjoyed sitting down with each of the businesses and walking them through the process."

Neighbors like Hector Milan, who lives downtown, says the 8th Street reopening has been long-awaited and benefits the whole community.

Image 1 of 3 ▼

"This explosion affected the small businesses immensely," said Milan. "I’m glad they’re reopened. That’s why I made it a point to come out here this morning."

As part of the celebration stores gave away t-shirts, ice cream and gift cards.

The businesses say there is still the small challenge of available parking due to the ongoing construction and repair work.