Street closed by Fort Worth hotel explosion to reopen soon

The road around the Sandman Hotel in Downtown Fort Worth will reopen soon.

Street closures have created some challenges for small business owners since an explosion at the hotel in January.

Soon, the roads will reopen and that's welcome news for many small business owners.

"There were times when crying was the order of the day," said Lisa Jackson, owner of La'Creamian, Coffee and Dessert Shop.

The gas-related explosion on January 8 at the Sandman Hotel injured 21 people.

Street closures and the blast investigation nearly shuttered Jackson's business and several others.

In March, the city of Fort Worth came through with grant money to help them stay afloat and others have also been supportive.

"I got to understand who my neighbors were; who cared about small businesses," said Jackson. "I thought we were forgotten about, but the city of Fort Worth came through and let us know, nope, we got you."

The city has targeted next week for reopened 8th Street to vehicle traffic, but it could happen sooner.

Councilwoman Elizabeth Beck, whose district includes the affected area says the reopening could happen any time now.

"I’m really proud of the city. That we stepped up and provided some grant funding for the small businesses because they were impacted by the explosion. The explosion impacted not just downtown, but all of Fort Worth because it was a tragic event," Beck said.

Jackson's old freezer was damaged by a power surge during the explosion. It was finally hauled away on Tuesday.

She points out, the timing of a new freezer and the street reopening is fueling her optimism.

"I’m very excited. It’s a day I thought would be way further along, but it’s happening now and I cannot believe it. I’m just so excited and thankful," Jackson said.

Some new customers seem to agree.

"Now that we’ve tried it, we have to come back and it’ll be easier to get here next time," said customer Michelle Hooston.

The businesses have had the support of groups like Downtown Fort Worth Inc. to keep them informed, promote them and help with various resources.