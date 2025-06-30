Fort Worth 6-alarm fire displaces hundreds, prompts federal aid request

article

The Brief A six-alarm apartment fire in Fort Worth displaced over 800 people from the Cooper Apartment Complex. Governor Abbott has requested a damage assessment to determine if the extensive losses qualify for federal disaster assistance. The city and charitable partners have established a fund and are helping residents retrieve vital belongings as structural safety assessments continue for the damaged buildings.



Governor Abbott is asking for a damage assessment of a six-alarm apartment fire that displaced hundreds of people in Fort Worth. The individual losses are extensive, and collectively they may be enough to qualify for federal disaster assistance.

Meanwhile, the city and charity partners are helping out as well.

What we know:

The assistance for these hundreds of fire victims is a community-wide effort, including the City of Fort Worth.

More than 800 people were displaced by the six-alarm fire at the Cooper Apartment Complex as they continue making small moves toward progress.

Fort Worth Fire Department officials are back on the property to help people by going to retrieve vital items for the residents.

Items such as medicine, passports, and important documents were recovered in the fire.

Meantime, a fund established to raise money for the victims is a partnership between the City of Fort Worth and the United Way.

What they're saying:

Councilwoman Elizabeth Beck, who represents this district, says the fund is a reflection of the spirit of helping those in need.

"One thing we know about Fort Worth is when our neighbors are in need, we step up. And you have absolutely seen that across our community with those victims of the cooper apartment fires, whether they are donating directly to The United Way through the fund established for them or they’re donating toiletries, they’re cleaning out their closet."

What's next:

The residents of building one are still being kept out of the building. Only fire officials and designated recovery personnel retrieve items until the building structure is confirmed safe.

Building two residents have been able to go to their units for very short periods of time to gather important items.