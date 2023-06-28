Fort Worth authorities have plans to avoid previous July 4th violent incidents

Fort Worth police and fire departments say they're trying to get ahead of any dangerous disruptions during the July 4th holiday weekend.

They're trying to avoid a similar incident like in 2021, where eight people were wounded by gunfire during the holiday weekend.

The Fort Worth Fire Department’s call volume is on the rise with the July 4th holiday more than a week away.

"We’re expecting about 5,000 calls, just the fireworks calls from the 1st, 2nd, 3rd and 4th," FWFD spokesman Craig Trojecek said.

Firefighters say they’re already responding to illegal firework activity, and it is expected to intensify.

"I will tell you, as of this morning, there are 103 permitted fireworks stands in the unincorporated area of Tarrant County," Fort Worth Fire Chief Jim Davis said during a city council meeting.

This had led to a crackdown by authorities. The city’s police and fire departments have stepped up efforts, combining resources for maximum enforcement.

"We will have an arson investigator from the Fort Worth Fire Department and an officer from the Fort Worth Police Department ride together again to deal specifically with fireworks related issues," Fort Worth Police Chief Neil Noakes said during a city council meeting.. "Depending on which day it is, will have up to 14 of those and two in each division, two roving units on top of that and a command vehicle in the area as well."

A RING doorbell captured video of dangerous and illegal fireworks in 2019, and it’s exactly what officials want to prevent and discourage.

Another resource involves undercover officers to pinpoint the perpetrators.

"Just because they may not see a police car, just because they may not see a fire truck does not mean they’re not being watched," Noakes added.

People caught setting off or even in possession of fireworks in the city limits can face fines up to $2,000 if someone is hurt as a result, that’s just the beginning.

"If it comes back and there’s injuries because of those fireworks, we’re looking at investigating and prosecuting as far as we can go," Trojecek said.