US 287 reopens in downtown Fort Worth after shutdown due to police activity

A local highway is back open after police activity in Fort Worth shut it down, causing huge backups.

The northbound lanes of US 287 were closed at I-30 after an incident on the highway. Ramps to I-30 were also closed.

Fort Worth Police told FOX 4 they were helping the Tarrant County Sheriff's Office.

No information about the incident has been released at this time, but SKY 4 did see a silver Volkswagen being towed from the area.

This is a developing story. Check back with FOX 4 for an update.