Forney shooting: 2 officers injured, suspect killed at gas station

Two law enforcement officials were shot, and a suspect is dead after shooting at a gas station in Forney early Saturday morning.

A panic alarm was set off at an Exxon station on FM 741, just off I-20, shortly after 3 a.m.

A Crandall police officer and a Kaufman County Sheriff's deputy who responded to the alarm were shot.

The suspect was also shot and pronounced dead at the scene.

Both officers' injuries are non-life-threatening.

"They are doing well. Thank the good Lord for watching over our officers," said Kaufman County Sheriff Bryan Beavers.

FOX 4 crews spotted several bullet holes in a truck and a gun near the gas pumps.

Investigators have not given any details on what was the reason behind the panic alarm.

The Kaufman County Sheriff's deputy has been in law enforcement more than 10 years. The Crandall police officer had been on the force for three years.

The Texas Rangers are leading the investigation.