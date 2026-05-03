Forney ISD teacher and principal removed after misconduct claims, name change discovery

The Brief A Forney ISD teacher and several aides were removed, and the campus principal was ousted following allegations of misconduct at a Forney ISD school. The teacher passed background checks under a new legal name despite having been charged with and acquitted of a crime under a previous identity. Multi-agency investigations are ongoing and the specific nature of the misconduct remains undisclosed due to student and staff privacy laws.



A teacher at a Forney Independent School District elementary school campus has been removed from the classroom following allegations of misconduct, prompting a multi-agency investigation, district officials said.

Forney ISD staff removed after misconduct allegations

What we know:

In a message sent to families, the district confirmed that a teacher was immediately removed after the allegations were reported. Several aids were taken off the campus within 48 hours, and the campus principal is no longer employed by the district.

None of the individuals involved will return, according to the statement.

Multi-agency investigation into Forney ISD teacher

Dig deeper:

The district states that the teacher was hired in October 2025 after passing required background checks, including Department of Public Safety and FBI fingerprint screenings, and held valid certification through the State Board of Education.

Background check reveals name change

During the investigation, officials learned the teacher had legally changed his name prior to being hired. Under a previous name, the individual had faced criminal charges but was acquitted, according to the district.

District officials said they notified law enforcement, Child Protective Services and the Texas Education Agency upon receiving the allegations and are cooperating with all agencies involved in the ongoing investigation.

The district says they cannot release additional details due to the active investigation and federal privacy laws. Families known to be directly affected have already been contacted by law enforcement.

Forney ISD Statement

What they're saying:

Here is the full release sent to parents on the morning of April 29, 2026, from Forney ISD officials:

"Hello Crosby Families, While there is currently a multi-agency investigation underway, we have now been cleared to share the following information.

We want to make you aware that allegations have been made regarding misconduct by a teacher. Please be assured that Forney ISD sets high standards for our educators, and the conduct described in these allegations is completely unacceptable and does not meet the standards we set for our staff. Upon learning of these allegations, the teacher was immediately removed. The aides involved were removed from the campus within 48 hours. The principal is also no longer with the district. None will be returning to the district. The District notified law enforcement and CPS immediately upon receiving the allegations and reported the misconduct to the TEA.

We are fully cooperating with the Forney ISD Police Department, Child Protective Services (CPS), and state agencies as they conduct a thorough investigation into this matter.

The teacher was hired in October 2025 under one name with a clean DPS and FBI fingerprint background check and clean certification through the State Board of Education, so the District had no knowledge of any prior issues. Through this recent investigation, it was discovered that prior to being hired in Forney ISD the teacher had legally changed his name. Before applying with the District and under his prior name, he faced charges where he was acquitted.

Because this involves an active investigation and out of respect for federal student and staff privacy laws, we are prohibited from sharing specific details regarding the individuals involved. Please know that any families known to be involved have already been directly contacted by law enforcement. If you have any additional information, please reach out to CPS or law enforcement. It takes all of us working together to maintain a safe and supportive environment for our students and staff."