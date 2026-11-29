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The Brief Forney firefighters rescued a trapped resident through a bedroom window during a house fire on Saturday afternoon. One of the rescuing firefighters briefly lost consciousness at the scene and was airlifted to a hospital, though he has since been discharged. Officials have not released an update on the resident's condition, and the cause of the fire remains under investigation.



Firefighters rescued a trapped person from a burning home in North Texas on Saturday afternoon before one of the rescuers briefly lost consciousness at the scene and was airlifted to a hospital, authorities said.

Forney house fire

What we know:

The Forney Fire Department was dispatched at 2 p.m. Saturday to a reported house fire in the 600 block of Maple Avenue. Crews arrived four minutes later to find heavy fire and smoke coming from a single-story home. They were told someone was still inside the home,

Firefighters launched simultaneous suppression and search-and-rescue operations despite intense heat and heavy smoke, the department said in a release. Crews found the person in a bedroom and pulled them out through a window.

Firefighters immediately administered lifesaving medical aid before the person was taken to a hospital for further care. Officials said no additional details on the resident’s condition were available.

Shortly after the rescue, one of the Forney firefighters who helped pull the occupant from the home lost consciousness at the scene. Fellow firefighters provided immediate emergency medical care before CareFlite took him to a Dallas-area hospital for evaluation and treatment.

Forney’s fire chief met the firefighter and his family at the hospital and stayed until he was discharged. The department said the firefighter has since returned home to recover.

Additional crews finished putting out the blaze and secured the property. The Forney Fire Marshal’s Office is investigating the cause of the fire.