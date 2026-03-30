Suspect barricaded inside Forney apartment

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The Brief SWAT teams are in a standoff with a barricaded individual at the Avilla Apartments on Gateway Boulevard in Forney. Police have ordered neighbors to stay indoors and are asking the public to avoid the area as the scene remains active. The suspect’s identity and the reason he is wanted have not yet been released by authorities.



Police in Forney are involved in a SWAT standoff with a barricaded person.

What we know:

The standoff started before noon on Monday at the Avilla Apartments in the 1400 block of Gateway Boulevard.

Images from SKY 4 showed police and SWAT vehicles behind an apartment with a damaged fence.

So far, Forney police have only said that they are working to arrest an individual who is barricaded inside his apartment.

Police asked neighbors to stay indoors and encouraged everyone else to avoid the area as a precaution.

What we don't know:

There’s no word yet on the suspect's identity or why police are trying to take him into custody.