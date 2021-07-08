Expand / Collapse search

Former worker at Plano ISD middle school arrested for indecency with a child

By FOX 4 Staff
Plano
PLANO, Texas - A former Plano Independent School District employee is accused of sending inappropriate messages to a child on social media.

Police said Khmaree McRay worked at Haggard Middle School.

The Dallas Morning News reported he worked with students serving in-school suspensions and that he no longer works for the district.

McCray is charged with indecency with a child.

Police did not say if the child who received the inappropriate messages was a student at Haggard Middle School.