Former worker at Plano ISD middle school arrested for indecency with a child
article
PLANO, Texas - A former Plano Independent School District employee is accused of sending inappropriate messages to a child on social media.
Police said Khmaree McRay worked at Haggard Middle School.
The Dallas Morning News reported he worked with students serving in-school suspensions and that he no longer works for the district.
McCray is charged with indecency with a child.
Advertisement
Police did not say if the child who received the inappropriate messages was a student at Haggard Middle School.