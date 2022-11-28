Former Ticket producer Danny Balis joins 97.1 The Freak

Another longtime member of the award-winning DFW sports station 96.7/1310 The Ticket is popping up in another location on your radio dial.

Former Hardline producer Danny Balis announced he is joining many of his former co-workers on 97.1 The Freak for its less sports-centric talk radio format.

The Freak boasts a great deal of former Ticket talent, including the station's founder Mike Rhyner, who came out of retirement to take the role.

Balis joins Rhyner and Mike Sirois on the afternoon drive show The Downbeat on the station.

97.1 flipped from the classic rock of The Eagle to the new talk station in October.

Ticket alumni Ben Rodgers, Jeff ‘Skin’ Wade, Kevin Turner, Julie Dobbs and Michael Gruber are also at the station.

Balis left the Ticket back in May, hinting at issues with pay and limited opportunities in his station goodbye.