Former Texas police officer sentenced to 300 days in jail after turning off body camera, abusing detainee

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The Brief Former Cedar Hill police officer Donald Najee Mercer was sentenced to 300 days in jail after a jury convicted him of official oppression stemming from a 2024 traffic stop. Prosecutors revealed that Mercer kissed an arrested woman, deactivated his body camera, and asked her for oral sex after hiding her possession of marijuana. During sentencing, jurors heard testimony from at least two other women alleging similar misconduct by Mercer during traffic stops, including one who said he groped her.



A former Cedar Hill police officer was sentenced to 300 days in the Ellis County Jail after a jury convicted him of official oppression stemming from his conduct during a 2024 traffic stop, according to the Ellis County and District Attorney’s Office.

Former Cedar Hill officer convicted

What we know:

Donald Najee Mercer, of Dallas County, was convicted June 10 of a misdemeanor offense and was ordered to serve jail time after jurors rejected probation.

According to trial testimony, Mercer stopped a woman in Cedar Hill on August 7, 2024, while driving an officer patrol vehicle and wearing his Cedar Hill police uniform. Prosecutors said he administered field sobriety tests, before arresting the woman on suspicion of driving while intoxicated and transported her to Methodist Midlothian Medical Center to have her blood drawn.

Details of the 2024 traffic stop, oppression charges

Big picture view:

Evidence presented at trial showed that after returning to the patrol vehicle, the woman told Mercer she had marijuana in her pocket. Prosecutors said Mercer and the detainee kissed, and that Mercer removed the marijuana but did not enter it into evidence or mention it in his police report.

He later told the woman the marijuana had been "disposed of," according to court testimony.

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After leaving the hospital, Mercer drove the woman to the Navarro College parking lot in Midlothian, turned off his vehicle’s lights and deactivated his body camera, prosecutors said.

He then allegedly asked the woman to perform oral sex, which she refused.

Prosecutors reveal pattern of body camera, misconduct allegations

Dig deeper:

During the punishment phase of the trial, jurors heard testimony about additional allegations involving Mercer. Prosecutors said at least two other incidents were uncovered, including testimony from a woman who alleged Mercer groped her breasts during a traffic stop.

Testimony indicated Mercer turned off his body camera during some encounters to conceal his actions.

What they're saying:

"The citizens of Ellis County deserve to know they are going to be safe when they are pulled over," Assistant County and District Attorney Christopher Schwieg said in a statement. "This was an egregious abuse of power."

Prosecutors said the jury’s decision to impose jail time rather than probation reflected the community’s expectation that law enforcement officers be held to a high standard.

Investigating abuse of power

What's next:

The investigation was conducted by Cedar Hill Assistant Police Chief Colin Chenault and Texas Ranger Woody Gosser, according to the district attorney’s office.