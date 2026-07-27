Fort Worth police charge 2 with murder in deadly shooting of 18-year-old

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The Brief Two people have been charged with murder in the fatal shooting of 18-year-old Torrey Jaden Marshall at a Fort Worth apartment complex. Police found Marshall with a gunshot wound on July 14. The medical examiner ruled his death a homicide. Investigators have not said what led to the shooting, and the homicide investigation remains ongoing.



Two people have been charged with murder in the fatal shooting of an 18-year-old man at a Fort Worth apartment complex earlier this month, according to police and jail records.

What we know:

Fort Worth police responded to a reported shooting at about 11:41 p.m. on July 14 in the 1400 block of Carol Oaks Lane. Officers found a man in the parking lot suffering from at least one gunshot wound. Despite lifesaving efforts by police and firefighters, he was pronounced dead at the scene shortly after midnight.

The Tarrant County Medical Examiner's Office identified the victim as Torrey Jaden Marshall, 18.

The medical examiner ruled his death a homicide caused by a gunshot wound to the right thigh.

Police have not released details about what led to the shooting. The investigation remains ongoing.

What they're saying:

Police initially said several people at the scene were detained while homicide detectives investigated. Jail records show 17-year-old Gerald Chamberlain was booked into the Tarrant County Jail on July 21 on a murder charge. Chamberlain is being held without bond. Records also show he faces a separate charge for possession of a controlled substance.

18-year-old Alonzo Reyes was also booked into the Tarrant County Jail on July 21 on a murder charge and is being held without bond. Jail records show Reyes additionally faces a charge of aggravated assault with a deadly weapon and is also being held without bond in that case as well.

What's next:

Court records did not immediately list attorneys for either defendant.

Anyone with information is asked to contact the Fort Worth Police Department at 817-392-4222 or Crime Stoppers anonymously at 817-469-TIPS.