Former Texas Chick-fil-A employee charged in $80K refund scheme using mac and cheese

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The Brief A former Chick-fil-A employee is accused of stealing over $80,000 by processing roughly 800 fake macaroni and cheese tray refunds to his personal cards. Keyshun Jones was arrested on April 17, 2026, following a five-month investigation that began after he was caught on surveillance footage. Jones now faces multiple felony charges, including property theft, money laundering, and evading arrest.



A former Chick-fil-A employee is accused of stealing more than $80,000 through a fraudulent refund scheme after being fired, police said.

Chick-fil-A mac and cheese fraud

What we know:

Grapevine police said the investigation began in November 2025 after the owner of a local Chick-fil-A reported a theft.

Keyshun Jones

Detectives reviewing surveillance footage identified the suspect as Keyshun Jones, a former employee who had been terminated about a month earlier. Police said the footage shows Jones behind the counter without authorization, where he allegedly used the restaurant’s register to ring up roughly 800 orders of macaroni and cheese trays and then issue refunds to his personal credit cards.

Courtesy: City of Grapevine

Authorities said the transactions totaled just over $80,000.

Arrest details

Dig deeper:

Police said Jones evaded arrest despite multiple attempts to locate him. He was taken into custody April 17, 2026, with assistance from the Texas Attorney General’s Fugitive Task Force and the Fort Worth Police Department.

Jones faces charges of property theft, money laundering and evading arrest, according to police.