Man shot in face during Fort Worth drive-by shooting, suspect shoots at police officers

article

The Brief A man was hospitalized after being shot in the face while changing a tire at a Fort Worth gas station early Wednesday morning. The suspect repeatedly fired at police officers at both the crime scene and the hospital during the subsequent investigation. A suspect was arrested after a police chase and a 911 call from a resident; his identity and motive are currently unknown.



Fort Worth police officers came under fire early Wednesday morning while investigating a drive-by shooting that left a man hospitalized with a gunshot wound to the face, authorities said.

The suspect, whose identity has not yet been released, was arrested after a pursuit and an ensuing 911 call from a resident who reported a man hiding outside their home, according to a police news release.

Timeline:

The violence began at 12:25 a.m. Wednesday in the 12400 block of South Freeway. Police said a man was changing a tire in a gas station parking lot when he was shot in the face in an apparent drive-by shooting. The victim's girlfriend was sitting in the passenger side of his vehicle at the time.

A family member who was driving to the gas station to help change the tire arrived just as the shooting occurred, police said. That family member immediately drove the victim and his girlfriend to a local hospital.

Responding officers secured both the gas station crime scene and the hospital.

While officers at the gas station were reviewing surveillance footage at 1:55 a.m., an unknown suspect fired shots in their direction. A short time later, shots were also fired at officers stationed at the hospital, according to authorities.

While gun violence detectives were interviewing the victim's girlfriend at the hospital, they obtained the name and vehicle description of a suspect.

At about 3 a.m., officers still at the hospital spotted the suspect's vehicle driving by. The occupant opened fire toward the officers before driving away, sparking a police pursuit into a nearby neighborhood where officers temporarily lost sight of the vehicle.

Moments later, a resident called 911 to report that a man had parked a vehicle in their driveway and appeared to be hiding next to their house. Officers located the vehicle and arrested the suspect without further incident.

No officers or bystanders were injured in any of the subsequent shootings, police said.

Gun violence detectives are currently interviewing the suspect.

Officials have not released the name of the suspect, or the condition of the victim.