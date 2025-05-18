Former TCU professor sentenced for possession of child pornography

article

The Brief A former TCU professor, Charles Bellinger, was sentenced to 10 years in federal prison. Bellinger, 63, pleaded guilty to possessing child pornography found on his work computer. He was also ordered to pay $6,000 in restitution and was taken into custody immediately.



A former theology professor and librarian at the Brite Divinity School at Texas Christian University was sentenced to 10 years in federal prison for possession of child pornography.

The backstory:

Charles Kilby Bellinger, 63, was arrested in October 2024 by the Fort Worth Police Department after TCU’s IT staff reported they had detected pornographic images with file names, including "infant" and "toddler," on Bellinger’s work computer.

He was charged by federal complaint, which stated that investigators found multiple sexually explicit images of pre-pubescent minors on a hard drive and an SD card removed from Bellinger’s office.

In early January 2025, Bellinger pleaded guilty to federal charges of possessing child pornography.

Related article

The Latest:

On Friday, he was sentenced to 121 months in federal prison by U.S. District Judge Mark T. Pittman, who also ordered that Bellinger pay restitution of $6,000 to certain victims and that Bellinger be taken into custody immediately following the hearing.

The maximum sentence he was facing was 20 years in prison.