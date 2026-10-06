Former Tarrant County detention officers accused of using excessive force against inmate

The Brief Two Tarrant County detention officers were arrested in September and charged with assault causing bodily injury and official oppression. The Tarrant County Sheriff's Office opened an investigation into allegations of the two officers using excessive force against an inmate at the Tarrant County Jail. One detention officer resigned from his position prior to the completion of the TCSO's investigation, and the other was fired following the investigation's completion.



Two Tarrant County detention officers are no longer employed after their arrests for allegedly using excessive force against an inmate last month.

Tarrant County detention officer arrests

What we know:

Jail records show that two former Tarrant County detention officers, 34-year-old Anthony Avalos and 38-year-old Osiris Longo, were arrested on September 3 by the Tarrant County Sheriff's Office.

The two suspects were arrested after a TCSO investigation into allegations of excessive force used against an inmate at the Tarrant County Jail.

Both were charged with assault causing bodily injury and official oppression.

Prior to the completion of the TCSO investigation, Longo resigned from his position. Avalos was fired following the completion of the investigation.

What we don't know:

The details surrounding the incident that led to Avalos and Longo's arrest aren't publicly known.

What they're saying:

"The actions of these detention officers is completely contrary to the values and professional standards expected of every employee of the Tarrant County Sheriff's Office," Tarrant County Sheriff Bill Waybourn said in a statement. "We have a duty to ensure the safety, security, and constitutional rights of every person entrusted."