Former Plano teacher sentenced to 20 years for grooming student

article

The Brief Former Plano private school teacher Jacob Allred was sentenced to 20 years in prison. He was accused of grooming a 15-year-old student at Great Lakes Academy. Allred pleaded guilty earlier this week and received the maximum possible for the offense.



A former private school teacher in Plano who was accused of grooming one of his students will spend the next 20 years in prison.

What's new:

According to court records, Jacob Allred pleaded guilty earlier this week to the offense of sexual performance by a child, which is a second-degree felony.

A judge gave him a 20-year prison sentence, which is the maximum amount for the offense.

The backstory:

Allred was a teacher at Great Lakes Academy in Plano.

He was arrested in January of 2024 after police said one of his students claimed he sent her explicit messages on a chat app.

The 15-year-old victim came forward to her parents, and the family immediately went to the Plano Police Department. She handed over screenshots of their conversations, which were extremely graphic, according to police.

Related article

Dig deeper:

According to an arrest warrant affidavit, the student told police Allred first pulled her into the school library in October of 2023 and admitted he had feelings for her. Two weeks later, the teenager said Allred added her on the app, Discord.

She said Allred would ask things like "the color of her underwear and talk about ‘his sexual desire for her.’" Also on the app, she said Allred would tell her what to wear and share more explicit details about his feelings.

By November of 2023, the teen said things got physical. That lasted through the holiday break.

Plano police issued a search warrant for Allred’s phone in January of 2025, but they said he wasn’t cooperative, even leaving the building when police showed up at Great Lakes Academy.

Eventually, detectives got Allred’s phone. They reportedly found communications that supported the allegations against him, the affidavit states.

Allred worked for Great Lakes Academy for more than four years.