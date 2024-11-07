Former Little Elm police officer who stole drug evidence pleads guilty

article

The Brief Former Little Elm Officer Wes Moyer was involved in a disturbance in a bar in Dallas in 2021. That led to an investigation which revealed he had been stealing drug evidence for personal use. Moyer recently pleaded guilty to charges related to the investigation.



A former police officer in Little Elm pleaded guilty to allegedly stealing drug evidence for personal use.

Little Elm Police Chief Rodney Harrison said he fired Officer Wes Moyer in March of 2021.

The former officer was involved in a disturbance at a bar in Dallas, which led to an internal review.

That review also led investigators to believe that Moyer had been taking some of the drug evidence he was supposed to be bringing to the crime lab and later abusing it.

Featured article

The case was sent to a Denton County grand jury. Moyer was indicted on four counts of diverting a controlled substance for personal use.

"I want to emphasize that the Little Elm Police Department takes any violation of the law or breach of integrity by our employees with the utmost seriousness. There is no tolerance for misconduct within our ranks. We are committed to maintaining the trust of our community, and I stand by the decision to terminate Wes Moyer and work with the DA's office to hold him accountable," Chief Harrison said in a statement.

Moyer pleaded guilty to the charges this week.

He could be sentenced to a fine and up to 2 years in jail.