Former Frisco school resource officer charged with sexual assault of child

Frisco Police has fired a school resource officer and arrested him for having an inappropriate relationship with a student.

34-year-old Kendal Augustus worked as a school resource officer when the allegations first surfaced.

Kendal Augustus (Source: Frisco Police)

Earlier this month, the department was made aware of allegations involving Augustus and a then 14-year-old student in Frisco ISD in 2017-2018.

After further investigation, Augustus was fired from his position on June 14 and arrested.

He was charged with sexual assault of a child, indecency with a child and sexual performance of a child.

His bond was set at $55,000.

"I am appalled by the actions of this former officer," said Frisco Police Chief David Shilson in a statement. "To the parents in Frisco, I want to assure you we will continue to hold all members of our department to the highest of standards in order to prevent this from happening again."

Augustus had been a member of the Frisco Police Department since July 2016 and was assigned to the School Resource Officer Unit.

Frisco police asks anyone with more information related to the incident to call Frisco Police.