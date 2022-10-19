Former Fort Worth ISD students-turned-teachers hope to inspire next generation of teachers

Fort Worth ISD is looking to the future to try and help with its teacher shortage.

They brought students together with several universities and colleges on Wednesday, hoping their students will return to the classroom as teachers.

Former Fort Worth ISD student and now-teacher Aracely Valdes had to overcome obstacles along her journey to the classroom. She took a break from her young students to share her story with some high school seniors who are considering teaching as a possible career.

"I arrived here to a new country in 2005. I remember being so nervous when I had to start school," she recalled.

Valdes did not speak English when her family migrated here from El Salvador. By her senior year of high school, she became a teen mom. Despite all, she earned a degree from Texas Tech University and returned to Fort Worth with her teacher's credential.

"I wanted to encourage them and tell them to just keep going," she said. "Like I said during the speech, don’t let a language barrier stop you. Don’t let financial things stop you because there are a lot of opportunities and scholarships that you can have and obtain get your career and make that dream come true."

Like many others, the district is in the midst of a teacher shortage. The Future Teachers Luncheon is focused on benefits that would pay off four years down the road.

Like when Eduardo Rivas and Jessica Salcido finish college.

"Since a young kid, I’ve always wanted to become a teacher," Rivas said. "And with all these opportunities I’m being given, I’m very grateful for that."

"Yes, I already applied to some, but I’m still trying to see which one would be best for me to go to," Salcido said.

And like Valdez, perhaps they too might return to Fort Worth ISD.