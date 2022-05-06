Former Dallas officer sues detective who accused him of murder

article

A former Dallas police officer is suing a homicide detective who built a capital murder case against him.

Last year, Bryan Riser was fired from the department and spent a month in jail on capital murder charges.

He was accused of ordering the murders of two people – Albert Douglas and Lisa Saenz – in 2017. One of the men who committed the crimes later came forward and implicated Riser.

But a court hearing exposed mistakes and discrepancies in the police affidavit that led to Riser's arrest.

Riser was released after a judge ruled there was not enough evidence.

Riser filed suit against Det. Esteban Montenegro, saying the detective violated his civil rights.

Montenegro is on leave and under investigation for his handling of the case.

